Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$23.50 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $120.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

ASUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Friday. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 571,201 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Asure Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

