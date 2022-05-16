Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$23.50 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Shares of Asure Software stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.94. 45,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,006. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asure Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Asure Software by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 27,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asure Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Asure Software by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

