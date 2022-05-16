Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.05–$0.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.00 million-$21.50 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASUR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

ASUR opened at $6.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.97. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Asure Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Asure Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

