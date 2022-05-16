ATB Capital Increases Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target to $6.25

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 85.37% from the company’s previous close.

TSE has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Trinseo from $6.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinseo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

NYSE:TSE opened at $42.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.63. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $69.73.

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $46,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $172,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,957 shares of company stock worth $1,713,454. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trinseo by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Trinseo by 202.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 233.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

