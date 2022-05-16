ATB Capital Trims Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) Target Price to $3.25

Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at ATB Capital to $3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 274.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Alexco Resource to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NYSE AXU traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 675,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,701. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45. Alexco Resource has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Alexco Resource ( NYSE:AXU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 90.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexco Resource will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

