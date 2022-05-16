ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Director Brian P. Shkrobot Sells 400 Shares

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) Director Brian P. Shkrobot sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total value of C$18,662.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$269,852.52.

Shares of TSE ACO.X traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$46.69. The company had a trading volume of 562,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.49. ATCO Ltd. has a one year low of C$40.00 and a one year high of C$47.75. The firm has a market cap of C$5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.62.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares raised their price target on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ATCO to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ATCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.39.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

