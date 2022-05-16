Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $360.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $500.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 90.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.11.

Atlassian stock opened at $188.90 on Monday. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $161.04 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.02.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 8.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 58.6% in the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 62,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,253,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,358,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

