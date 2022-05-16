Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at TD Securities

Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS AMIVF remained flat at $$9.30 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

