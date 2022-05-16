Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Price Target Lowered to C$13.50 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s previous close.

AI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.47 to C$14.44 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of AI traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$12.62. 49,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,140. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of C$12.07 and a 1-year high of C$15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.86, a quick ratio of 77.63 and a current ratio of 79.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.00. The stock has a market cap of C$540.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90.

Atrium Mortgage Investment ( TSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.77 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

