Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) PT Lowered to C$13.50

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Laurentian from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.47 to C$14.44 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Shares of TSE:AI traded up C$0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching C$12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 38,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,021. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$12.07 and a one year high of C$15.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$538.94 million and a P/E ratio of 12.91. The company has a current ratio of 79.18, a quick ratio of 77.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.00.

Atrium Mortgage Investment ( TSE:AI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.77 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment (Get Rating)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.