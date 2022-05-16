ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at TD Securities

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATSAF traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.68. 2,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.28.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

