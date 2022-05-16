Audette Exel Buys 2,071 Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC) Stock

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC – Get Rating) insider Audette Exel bought 2,071 shares of Westpac Banking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$24.14 ($16.76) per share, with a total value of A$49,993.94 ($34,718.01).
About Westpac Banking (Get Rating)
Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.
