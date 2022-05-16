AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of AUDC opened at $20.59 on Monday. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average of $29.73.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUDC. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 48,785.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 713,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,225,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,602,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,957,000 after acquiring an additional 369,380 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter worth about $6,208,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at $3,901,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 885,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,807,000 after purchasing an additional 111,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

