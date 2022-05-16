Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.21). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.17 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 253.66% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,320,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,702,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

