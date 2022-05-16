Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Cowen from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price target (down from C$6.50) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.53.

ACB stock traded up C$0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching C$3.78. 1,632,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,325. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.03. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of C$2.87 and a 52-week high of C$12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$811.84 million and a PE ratio of -1.95.

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$68.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 6,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total value of C$36,719.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,674 shares in the company, valued at C$168,169.94.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

