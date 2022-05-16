Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Lowered to C$3.75 at CIBC

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target (down from C$6.50) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.53.

Shares of TSE:ACB traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$3.78. 1,632,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,325. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$2.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.03. The firm has a market cap of C$811.84 million and a PE ratio of -1.95.

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$68.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 6,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total transaction of C$36,719.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$168,169.94.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

