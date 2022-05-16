Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) PT Lowered to C$4.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Cowen to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ACB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective (down previously from C$6.50) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.48.

Aurora Cannabis stock traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$3.86. 1,733,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,593. The company has a market cap of C$829.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$2.87 and a 12-month high of C$12.88.

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$68.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$57.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aurora Cannabis news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 6,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total transaction of C$36,719.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$168,169.94.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

