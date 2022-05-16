Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the April 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,642,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 908,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 21,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASZ opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

