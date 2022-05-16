Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$14.25 by Analysts at Cormark

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.86% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on APR.UN. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.75 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.90.
APR.UN traded down C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$13.59. 55,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.97. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$11.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$531.10 million and a P/E ratio of 6.22.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
Read More
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.