Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$15.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APR.UN. Raymond James raised their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Cormark lifted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.90.
APR.UN stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$13.59. 55,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,573. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.97. The company has a market cap of C$531.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$11.91 and a 12 month high of C$15.09.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
