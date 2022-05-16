Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$15.25

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$15.75 to C$15.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. CIBC lowered their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.90.

Shares of TSE APR.UN traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 55,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,573. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.97. The firm has a market cap of C$531.10 million and a P/E ratio of 6.22. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$11.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

