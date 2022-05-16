Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.73% from the company’s current price.

APR.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.75 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.90.

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 55,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,573. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.97. The stock has a market cap of C$531.10 million and a PE ratio of 6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$11.91 and a 12 month high of C$15.09.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

