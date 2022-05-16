Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVNW. StockNews.com raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 2,000 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 35.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

AVNW opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $323.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $42.81.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $74.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.33 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

