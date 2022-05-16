Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.33.
Several research firms have recently commented on AVNW. StockNews.com raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 2,000 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AVNW opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $323.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $42.81.
Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $74.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.33 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.
About Aviat Networks (Get Rating)
Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.
