Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVNW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 43.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 614,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 185,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 6.9% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 407,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 352,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.79. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $42.81.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $74.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.33 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 15.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

