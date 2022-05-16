Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-$1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $430.00 million-$450.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.04 million.Avid Technology also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.19-$0.32 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

NASDAQ:AVID traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.28. 30,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.07 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $636,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Avid Technology by 310.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the first quarter worth $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

