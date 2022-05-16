Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.00 million-$104.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.06 million.Avid Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.40-$1.51 EPS.

Shares of AVID stock traded up $1.33 on Monday, hitting $24.28. 30,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,186. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $100.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $636,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Avid Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Avid Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Avid Technology by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Technology (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.