Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 270,600 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the April 15th total of 205,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGR. StockNews.com cut shares of Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Avinger from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avinger in the first quarter worth $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Avinger by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Avinger by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161,207 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Avinger by 52,153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 256,072 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVGR opened at $1.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Avinger has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $29.20.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($1.12). Avinger had a negative net margin of 185.01% and a negative return on equity of 143.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

