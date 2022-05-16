Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.22.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $27.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.91. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $74.10.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

