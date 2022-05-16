Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.22.

AXSM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

AXSM stock opened at $27.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.47. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

