AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.30 Million

Analysts expect that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $40.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.00 million and the lowest is $39.80 million. AXT posted sales of $33.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $163.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $161.82 million to $166.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $182.95 million, with estimates ranging from $179.50 million to $186.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $5.47 on Monday. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $234.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 2.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AXT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AXT by 12.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 123,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AXT by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AXT in the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in AXT by 35.1% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 57,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the period. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

