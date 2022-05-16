Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.00 million-$150.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.38 million.
A number of research firms recently commented on AZTA. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Azenta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of AZTA stock opened at $75.12 on Monday. Azenta has a fifty-two week low of $61.35 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.53.
About Azenta (Get Rating)
Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.
