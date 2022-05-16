Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Short Interest Up 36.2% in April

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the April 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

NASDAQ:AZYO opened at $6.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03. Aziyo Biologics has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Aziyo Biologics ( NASDAQ:AZYO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 60.68% and a negative return on equity of 260.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aziyo Biologics will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aziyo Biologics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aziyo Biologics were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aziyo Biologics (Get Rating)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.