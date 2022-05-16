Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $768.06 Million

Brokerages expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) to announce $768.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $737.90 million and the highest is $810.51 million. Azul reported sales of $321.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZUL. Barclays decreased their price target on Azul from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Azul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azul has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

NYSE:AZUL opened at $12.31 on Monday. Azul has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its holdings in Azul by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 209,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 45,994 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Azul by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Azul by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,054,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,113,000 after buying an additional 515,925 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Azul in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Azul by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,225,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after buying an additional 333,521 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

