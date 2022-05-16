AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Short Interest Update

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the April 15th total of 355,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 130,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in AZZ in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AZZ by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,983,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in AZZ by 6.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 241,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 10.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 621,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,964,000 after acquiring an additional 57,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

AZZ stock opened at $44.27 on Monday. AZZ has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AZZ will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

