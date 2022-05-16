B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) – B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Saul Centers in a report released on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BFS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NYSE:BFS opened at $47.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.51. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.12%.

In related news, Director John E. Chapoton sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $79,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Patrick Clancy, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $114,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,585 shares of company stock worth $260,853 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Saul Centers by 11.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

