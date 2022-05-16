B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bowman Consulting Group in a research report issued on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowman Consulting Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 0.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

BWMN stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. Bowman Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.33 million and a PE ratio of 847.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWMN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 759,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 22.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 860,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 160,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, COO Michael Bruen sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $30,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $42,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

