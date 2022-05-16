B. Riley Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exela Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $0.55 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Exela Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XELA. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

XELA stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.76. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELA. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in Exela Technologies by 502.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 35,419,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 29,539,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exela Technologies by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,298 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,705,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exela Technologies by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Exela Technologies by 1,996.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,798,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,104 shares in the last quarter. 7.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

