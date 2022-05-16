B. Riley Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Builders FirstSource in a report released on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will earn $2.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.64. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2022 earnings at $11.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.06 EPS.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.54.

BLDR opened at $66.89 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.75 and a 200-day moving average of $70.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.92. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.