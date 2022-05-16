B. Riley Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Builders FirstSource in a report released on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will earn $2.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.64. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2022 earnings at $11.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.06 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.54.
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.92. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
