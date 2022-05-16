B. Riley Comments on Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. B. Riley also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on APLE. Barclays increased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

NYSE APLE opened at $16.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 1.06. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $18.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 162.16%.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 56,676 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 469,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

