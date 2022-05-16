B. Riley Comments on Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises in a report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.63). B. Riley also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.29). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 317.81% and a negative net margin of 1,921.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $1.40 on Monday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $75.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.22.

In other news, Director Claude Demby purchased 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,727 shares in the company, valued at $474,217.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 206,350 shares of company stock worth $474,779. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,899,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,808,000 after buying an additional 649,155 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,759,000 after buying an additional 578,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after buying an additional 27,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,098,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 120,677 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after buying an additional 656,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

