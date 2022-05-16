B. Riley Cuts Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Price Target to $53.00

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.35% from the company’s previous close.

ATLC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Shares of Atlanticus stock opened at $35.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.63. Atlanticus has a 52 week low of $29.04 and a 52 week high of $91.98.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.23). Atlanticus had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 21.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlanticus will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mitchell Saunders sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $550,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at $715,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Atlanticus by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atlanticus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,602,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

