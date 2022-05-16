B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) – B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Avinger in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now forecasts that the medical device company will earn ($1.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.16). B. Riley also issued estimates for Avinger’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.16) EPS.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($1.12). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 143.44% and a negative net margin of 185.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS.

AVGR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58. Avinger has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avinger in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avinger by 20.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avinger by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 161,207 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avinger by 52,153.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 256,072 shares during the period.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

