B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Applied Blockchain in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Blockchain’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

Shares of APLD stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. Applied Blockchain has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06.

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

