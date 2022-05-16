B. Riley Trims Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Target Price to $15.00

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $17.50 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $1.92 on Monday. Cadiz has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cadiz ( NASDAQ:CDZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cadiz had a negative net margin of 5,540.60% and a negative return on equity of 171.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadiz will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadiz news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema acquired 2,857,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Brackpool bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,798,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,006,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,306,102 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Cadiz by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadiz by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cadiz by 278.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

