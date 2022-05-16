B. Riley Weighs in on Atlas Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Atlas in a report released on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. B. Riley also issued estimates for Atlas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

ATCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of ATCO opened at $12.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Atlas has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $16.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Atlas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.