B. Riley Weighs in on F-star Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSTX)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh expects that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.19) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.21.

FSTX opened at $2.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.98. F-star Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 145.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 356,317 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 71.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 29,773 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

