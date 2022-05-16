Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.50 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BADFF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

BADFF stock traded up $1.59 on Monday, hitting $22.32. 115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.