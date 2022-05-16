Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) PT Raised to C$31.50 at CIBC

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BADFF. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$34.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BADFF traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.32. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.