Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) PT Raised to C$40.00 at Scotiabank

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BADFF. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC began coverage on Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.10.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $35.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

