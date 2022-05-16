Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Raised to C$31.50 at CIBC

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$34.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.25.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock traded down C$0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$29.38. 34,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,840. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12 month low of C$22.54 and a 12 month high of C$41.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.03.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.